According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 36-year-old Dominick Foley is wanted and a warrant has been issued.
They say he "is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri Failure to Appear in Court Warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation in connection with Possessing Child Pornography."
His last known address was in Excelsior Springs, but his current whereabouts are unknown.
He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his arms.
Anyone who knows where he is should call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.