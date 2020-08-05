KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Dedrick Jones is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.
His original offense occurred in 2002 in Kansas City, Kansas, and involved the aggravated indecent solicitation of a child less than 14 years old.
Jones’ last known address was near 85th Street and Lathrop Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, but his current location is unknown.
He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.
