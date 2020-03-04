Daniel Abson

Daniel Abson is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Daniel Abson is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

His original offense happened in 2001 in Kansas City, Kansas, and involved the sexual assault of an unknown age female.

He is known to be a transient and frequents homeless shelters in the Kansas City, Kansas, area.

He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

