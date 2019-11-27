WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Officials in Wyandotte County are asking for the public’s help in locating a non-compliant registered sex offender.
Daevon Gray’s original offense took place in Flint, Michigan, in 2007 and involved a child under the age of 13.
Gray is a 26-year-old African American man standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He also has tattoos on his face.
He was last known to live in Kansas City, Kansas, near 51st and Georgia, but his current whereabouts are unknown to police.
He is wanted in Wyandotte County on a probation violation warrant for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and for fleeing and attempting to elude police.
Anyone with information on the location of Daevon Gray is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.