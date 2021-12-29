JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Carlos Wells is wanted for a sex offender registration violation out of Jackson County.
His original offense happened in 2005 in Nixa, Missouri. It involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
His last known address was near 7th and Virginia in Kansas City, Missouri. However, his current whereabouts are unknown.
He is described as being a Black man who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Wells, who is 40 years old, has no known tattoos or identifying marks.
Note that he is known to use the alias "Junior Wells."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.