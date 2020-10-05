KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Brandy Coff is wanted on a Clay County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.
Her original offense occurred during 2002 in Colorado and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
Her last known address was near 52nd Street and North Wheeling Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, but her current location is unknown.
Coff is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County, Kansas and Jackson County, Missouri.
She has been known to use the alias of Brandy Carson.
