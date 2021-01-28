Bobbie Nicholson

Bobbie Nicholson is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

 CrimeStoppers

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Bobbie Nicholson is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The original offense happened in 2017 in Olathe and involved the sexual contact with a child less than 16 years old.

Her last known address was in Lenexa, but her current location is unknown.

She is a registered sex offender in Johnson County, Kansas.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.