LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Bobbie Nicholson is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The original offense happened in 2017 in Olathe and involved the sexual contact with a child less than 16 years old.
Her last known address was in Lenexa, but her current location is unknown.
She is a registered sex offender in Johnson County, Kansas.
