JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Bennie Walsh III is wanted for a sex offender registration violation out of Jackson County.
A warrant has been issued.
His original offense happened in 1997. It involved the sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 years old in Grandview.
His last known address was near 54th and Swope Parkway in KCMO. However, his current whereabouts are not known.
Walsh, 44, has been known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.
He is described as a Black man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He has tattoos on his back and neck.
Note that Walsh is known to use the alias of "Richard Parham."
