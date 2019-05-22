LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Arnold Hammond is wanted on two Clay County warrants for sex offender registration violation and possession of amphetamine.
The original sex offense happened in 1987 in Junction City, Kansas, and involved indecent liberties with a 12-year-old girl.
His last known address was in Liberty, but his current location is unknown.
He is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Clay County.
Hammond has been known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.
