Wanted: Armando Vazquez

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Armando Vazquez is wanted on a Lexington, Tennessee failure to appear in court warrant for two counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child.
The original offense happened in 2019 in Lexington, Tennessee and involved a 15-year-old girl.
Vazquez has friends and relatives in Kansas City and may possibly be in this area.
