KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Albert Feagon is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
His original sex offense occurred in 1990 in Joplin and involved the forcible rape of a 22-year-old woman.
His last known address was near 16th and Campbell streets in Kansas City, Missouri, but his current location is unknown.
He is currently wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for possession of dangerous drugs.
