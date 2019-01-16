aaron bonwell

Aaron Bonwell, 42, was a registered sex offender in Jackson County until he was released from their jurisdiction but has not registered anywhere since.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities in Jackson County are searching for a man who failed to report as a sex offender.

His original offense happened in 1995 in Gladstone and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

He is described as 6' 2" and 225 pounds. He has black skin and hair with brown eyes.   

His last known address was near 56th Street and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City. His current location is unknown.

