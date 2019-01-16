KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities in Jackson County are searching for a man who failed to report as a sex offender.
Aaron Bonwell, 42, was a registered sex offender in Jackson County until he was released from their jurisdiction but has not registered anywhere since.
His original offense happened in 1995 in Gladstone and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
He is described as 6' 2" and 225 pounds. He has black skin and hair with brown eyes.
His last known address was near 56th Street and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City. His current location is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.