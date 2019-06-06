KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Sewage is spilling into the Missouri River and the problem may be worse than originally thought.
Sewage lines near one of Kansas City, Missouri’s wastewater treatment plants in the West Bottoms have been busted and leaking since Sunday.
On Thursday, KC Water discovered another pipe had busted. Now there’s three pipes altogether that have broken.
The most recent discovery is a pipe about 10-feet wide. It's still dumping waste into the Missouri River and it smells.
At this point, there is no specific timeline on when that sewage flow will stop.
It’s why you can see a massive sinkhole in the area.
Crews are working around the clock to try and get the problem under control.
It all began Sunday when two pipes, 30 inches and 12 inches in diameter (also called “sludge lines”), broke near Woodswether Road and Santa Fe Street by the treatment plant.
KC Water said right now they're working to control “the flow,” or the mix of rainwater and sewage that flows through pipes. Stuff that should be routed to the treatment plant would have been cleaned up before being let out into the river.
KC Water’s Wastewater Treatment Manager Brent Herring told KCTV5 News the age of the nearly 100-year-old pipes may have been a factor in the mess.
“This ranks up there as one of the most significant breaks I’d say,” Herring said. “I mean, we just don’t have these types of issues regularly.”
“It’s alarming, because this is what we work to ensure doesn’t happen,” he said.
It is alarming, but Herring said it’s not a health risk right now. They’ve been working with the state’s Department of Natural Resources and checking the water for any signs of environmental impact. As of now, there are no signs of impact on wildlife.
The one thing working in everyone’s favor is the fact that there’s been so much rain that it has diluted any sewage flow into the river.
