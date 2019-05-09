JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Jackson County have taken several suspects into custody at a known drug house.
According to the Sugar Creek Police Department, code enforcement served a search warrant at the house on Thursday morning.
Several suspects were taken into custody.
The house was deemed uninhabitable.
KCTV5 News is working to gather more information.
The Sugar Creek police were assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. "We are committed to interagency collaboration: working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to reduce crime and build trust within our community," the sheriff's office said.
"Thanks to the officers for all the work they do to clean up our city," the Sugar Creek police said.
