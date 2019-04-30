KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- A number of schools from the Kansas City metro area were honored by U.S. News and World Report on Tuesday.
The magazine put out its list of top schools in both Kansas and Missouri.
On the Kansas side, Sumner Academy of Arts and Science ranked as the top school.
Blue Valley North, Blue Valley HS, Shawnee Mission East, Blue Valley West, Blue Valley Northwest NS, Olathe Northwest HS, Lawrence Free State, and Blue Valley Southwest were other metro schools that made the Top 10 in Kansas.
On the Missouri list, Smithville High School was ranked second.
The list is determined by six key factors:
— College readiness, based on the proportions of 12th-grade students who took and passed Advanced Placement and/or International Baccalaureate exams.
— College curriculum breadth, based on proportions of 12th-grade students who took and passed AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas.
— Math and reading proficiency, based on student performance on state-required tests.
— Math and reading performance, based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school’s proportion of underserved students.
— Underserved student performance, based on how black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state.
— Graduation rates, based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2012-2013 and graduated four years later.
