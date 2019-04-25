GENERIC: Traffic cones, road work, construction
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close six ramps Thursday night.

The ramps will be closed on from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Friday for paving operations.

The closures will significantly impact traffic traveling through those areas.

All four I-470 ramps at Douglas will be closed. The ramp from southbound I-470 to Bowlin Road and the ramp from Bowlin Road to northbound I-470 will also be closed.

The work is part of a 13-mile paving project along I-470 from Raytown Road to 39th Street that began April 7.

You can review the planned work here.

Also, crews will close the ramp from eastbound Route 210 to southbound I-435 from 9 a.m. until noon Friday, April 26 and again Monday, April 29 for paving work.

