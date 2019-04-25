LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close six ramps Thursday night.
The ramps will be closed on from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Friday for paving operations.
The closures will significantly impact traffic traveling through those areas.
All four I-470 ramps at Douglas will be closed. The ramp from southbound I-470 to Bowlin Road and the ramp from Bowlin Road to northbound I-470 will also be closed.
The work is part of a 13-mile paving project along I-470 from Raytown Road to 39th Street that began April 7.
You can review the planned work here.
Also, crews will close the ramp from eastbound Route 210 to southbound I-435 from 9 a.m. until noon Friday, April 26 and again Monday, April 29 for paving work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.