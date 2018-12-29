KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after several vehicles were involved in an accident at 10th and Kansas Avenue.
Police say several people were injured, including one person who has life-threatening injuries.
The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department Public Information Officer tweeted out about the incident, saying that there were trapped parties:
Trapped parties in a MVA at 10th & Kansas Ave...Heavy Rescue responding— KCK Fire Department/PIO (@KCKFDPIO) December 30, 2018
UPDATE:
Three cars were involved in this accident. A gray Audi going westbound on Kansas Avenue went through a red light and struck a red vehicle going southbound on 10th Avenue.
A blue vehicle waiting at the intersection was also hit as the other two vehicles colliided and ran into it.
According to police on the scene, three people in the red vehicle were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two people in the blue vehicle were transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Multiple occupants of the gray Audi fled the scene, leaving the car behind.
