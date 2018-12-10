GENERIC: Map of Kansas
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Several Johnson County cities have been listed on this this year's  safest cities in Kansas.

Home security company SafeWise released a list of the 20 cities on Monday.

Mission Hills and Hesston reported zero incidents of violent crime, according to FBI crime reports. Those two communities also made their list of the 100 safest cities in the nation, placing 36th and 39th, respectively.

And if you live in Fairway, you can celebrate the lowest property crime rates in the state.

The 20 Safest Cities in Kansas

1. Mission Hills

Population: 3,621

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.00

Property crimes per 1,000: 11.32

Total crime: 0% violent, 100% property

2. Hesston

Population: 3,832

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.00

Property crimes per 1,000: 13.83

Total crime: 0% violent, 100% property

3. Prairie Village

Population: 21,958

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.50

Property crimes per 1,000: 10.11

Total crime: 4.95% violent, 95.05% property

4. Fairway

Population: 3,987

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.50

Property crimes per 1,000: 6.77

Total crime: 7.41% violent, 92.59% property

5. Goddard

Population: 4,782

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.63

Property crimes per 1,000: 20.49

Total crime: 3.06% violent, 96.94% property

6. Ulysses

Population: 6,084

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.66

Property crimes per 1,000: 9.04

Total crime: 7.27% violent, 92.73% property

7. Bel Aire

Population: 7,574

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.79

Property crimes per 1,000: 7.66

Total crime: 10.34% violent, 89.66% property

8. Leawood

Population: 35,139

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.85

Property crimes per 1,000: 11.27

Total crime: 7.58% violent, 92.42% property

9. Colby

Population: 5,418

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.92

Property crimes per 1,000: 21.23

Total crime: 4.35% violent, 95.65% property

10. Derby

Population: 23,708

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.93

Property crimes per 1,000: 22.73

Total crime: 4.08% violent, 95.92% property

11. Mulvane

Population: 6,347

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.95

Property crimes per 1,000: 25.05

Total crime: 3.77% violent, 96.23% property

12. Beloit

Population: 3,784

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.06

Property crimes per 1,000: 15.86

Total crime: 6.67% violent, 93.33% property

13. Basehor

Population: 5,563

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.08

Property crimes per 1,000: 10.79

Total crime: 10% violent, 90% property

14. Andover

Population: 12,937

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.16

Property crimes per 1,000: 15.77

Total crime: 7.35% violent, 92.65% property

15. Louisburg

Population: 4,266

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.17

Property crimes per 1,000: 13.36

Total crime: 8.77% violent, 91.23% property

16. Abilene

Population: 6,501

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.23

Property crimes per 1,000: 19.38

Total crime: 6.35% violent, 93.65% property

17. Hugoton

Population: 3,974

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.26

Property crimes per 1,000: 4.28

Total crime: 29.41% violent, 70.59% property

18. Lenexa

Population: 53,376

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.31

Property crimes per 1,000: 17.25

Total crime: 7.60% violent, 92.40% property

19. Emporia

Population: 24,601

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.42

Property crimes per 1,000: 23.37

Total crime: 6.09% violent, 93.91% property

20. Pratt

Population: 6,854

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.46

Property crimes per 1,000: 45.67

Total crime: 3.19% violent, 96.81% property

