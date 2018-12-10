JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Several Johnson County cities have been listed on this this year's safest cities in Kansas.
Home security company SafeWise released a list of the 20 cities on Monday.
Mission Hills and Hesston reported zero incidents of violent crime, according to FBI crime reports. Those two communities also made their list of the 100 safest cities in the nation, placing 36th and 39th, respectively.
And if you live in Fairway, you can celebrate the lowest property crime rates in the state.
The 20 Safest Cities in Kansas
1. Mission Hills
Population: 3,621
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.00
Property crimes per 1,000: 11.32
Total crime: 0% violent, 100% property
2. Hesston
Population: 3,832
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.00
Property crimes per 1,000: 13.83
Total crime: 0% violent, 100% property
3. Prairie Village
Population: 21,958
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.50
Property crimes per 1,000: 10.11
Total crime: 4.95% violent, 95.05% property
4. Fairway
Population: 3,987
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.50
Property crimes per 1,000: 6.77
Total crime: 7.41% violent, 92.59% property
5. Goddard
Population: 4,782
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.63
Property crimes per 1,000: 20.49
Total crime: 3.06% violent, 96.94% property
6. Ulysses
Population: 6,084
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.66
Property crimes per 1,000: 9.04
Total crime: 7.27% violent, 92.73% property
7. Bel Aire
Population: 7,574
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.79
Property crimes per 1,000: 7.66
Total crime: 10.34% violent, 89.66% property
8. Leawood
Population: 35,139
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.85
Property crimes per 1,000: 11.27
Total crime: 7.58% violent, 92.42% property
9. Colby
Population: 5,418
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.92
Property crimes per 1,000: 21.23
Total crime: 4.35% violent, 95.65% property
10. Derby
Population: 23,708
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.93
Property crimes per 1,000: 22.73
Total crime: 4.08% violent, 95.92% property
11. Mulvane
Population: 6,347
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.95
Property crimes per 1,000: 25.05
Total crime: 3.77% violent, 96.23% property
12. Beloit
Population: 3,784
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.06
Property crimes per 1,000: 15.86
Total crime: 6.67% violent, 93.33% property
13. Basehor
Population: 5,563
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.08
Property crimes per 1,000: 10.79
Total crime: 10% violent, 90% property
14. Andover
Population: 12,937
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.16
Property crimes per 1,000: 15.77
Total crime: 7.35% violent, 92.65% property
15. Louisburg
Population: 4,266
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.17
Property crimes per 1,000: 13.36
Total crime: 8.77% violent, 91.23% property
16. Abilene
Population: 6,501
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.23
Property crimes per 1,000: 19.38
Total crime: 6.35% violent, 93.65% property
17. Hugoton
Population: 3,974
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.26
Property crimes per 1,000: 4.28
Total crime: 29.41% violent, 70.59% property
18. Lenexa
Population: 53,376
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.31
Property crimes per 1,000: 17.25
Total crime: 7.60% violent, 92.40% property
19. Emporia
Population: 24,601
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.42
Property crimes per 1,000: 23.37
Total crime: 6.09% violent, 93.91% property
20. Pratt
Population: 6,854
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.46
Property crimes per 1,000: 45.67
Total crime: 3.19% violent, 96.81% property
