RAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Several COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday inside the Ray County jail, according to the sheriff's office.
Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers, in a statement on Facebook, said there are "no major health concerns" with inmates or staff at this time.
However, the positive tests includes both inmates and staff members who work there.
"We are taking all precautions and offering free on-site testing for our staff who is currently not working," Childers said. "We have a plan in place and are prepared for this situation. I assure the public, inmates, and our staff we are handling the situation appropriately and using all resources necessary."
Below is the full statement from the Ray County Sheriff's Office:
Hello Ray County Citizens,We wanted to be transparent and inform our citizens of any issues that we feel is important for our community.
Today we confirmed several positive COVID-19 cases in the jail. Some are inmates and some are staff. We have a registered nurse who is testing inmates and staff as we speak. The CDC and Ray County Health Department has been contacted as well. We are taking all precautions and offering free on-site testing for our staff who is currently not working. We have a plan in place and are prepared for this situation. I assure the public, inmates, and our staff we are handling the situation appropriately and using all resources necessary. We also have a doctor who is monitoring the situation. If you have a loved one in the jail please do not flood our staff with calls as we are busy testing and segregating inmates. Please have patience and trust we are being proactive. At this time we have no major health concerns with inmates or staff.Thank You,
Sheriff Scott Childers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.