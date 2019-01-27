OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) -- Overland Park police confirm that they have made "several arrests" in connection to a shooting that happened this month outside of a middle school.
Two teenagers - 15 and 16 - were wounded in the Jan. 19 shooting that happened at 6601 Edgewater Drive.
One of them was shot in the head and the other teen was pistol whipped after a fight on the middle school campus.
Among the suspects arrested as one adult.
No charges have been formally filed yet.
