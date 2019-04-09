OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Make a ripple, change the world. That’s the goal of the annual SevenDays event kicking off Tuesday.

It was started by families of the people killed by a white supremacist at the Jewish Community Center in on April 13, 2014.

SevenDays is about kindness, faith and healing. The goal is to make sure another hate crime never happens again in this community.

Frazier Glenn Miller, 74, was found guilty of one count of capital murder, three counts of attempted murder and assault and weapons charges.

The Passover eve shootings killed William Corporon, 69, Corporon's 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center, and Terri LaManno, 53, at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center.

None of the victims were Jewish.

That same year Corporon’s daughter and Underwood’s mother, Mindy Corporon, started a non-profit called the Faith Always Wins Foundation. She turned her pain into purpose and now works to stomp out hate in the community.

"I feel like the shooter, the white supremacist, who did this, really picked the wrong families. He wanted to produce hate. He wanted to create hate in the community, and really what happened is the opposite of that. That’s what we’re continuing to do. Unfortunately, hate crimes keep happening," she said.

The SevenDays event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center in Shawnee. Hindu, Christian and Jewish faith leaders will be there to teach about love and their respective faiths. They’ll also be awarding the winners of high school essay, button design and song competitions.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

