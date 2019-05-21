FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Seven tornadoes have touched down in Kansas on Tuesday night.
One tornado touched down in Atchison County at 159 and Edwards.
Another tornado touched down in Effingham.
The other tornado touched down at Edwards and 310th.
There are also reports that a strong tornado hit north of Oneida.
Another report said that a tornado was located near Denton which is northeast of Effingham.
There is also a report that Jackson County, Kansas in Whiting has a confirmed tornado.
East of Sabetha has reports of a tornado on the ground.
As of 8:10 p.m., a tornado warning has been issued for Atchison County Missouri until 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.