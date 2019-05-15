KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dr. Allison Edwards runs her practice in Kansas City, Kansas a little differently than most
“It changes the entire model of healthcare,” Dr. Allison Edwards, with Kansas City Direct Primary Care, said.
Instead of charging patients through insurance, they pay a monthly membership fee for primary care.
“Instead of me working for an insurance company, I just work for my patients,” Edwards said.
She's also part of a new startup that's taking that idea a step further.
Sesame Care appeals to patients looking for affordable basic medical services, doctors post open appointments at a lower cost in hopes of filling them.
“Physicians list their price and are in complete control of what they want to list,” Edwards said.
Sesame doesn't use insurance, instead, patients pay up front for the appointments.
“It's transparent and affordable,” Edwards said.
Edwards list a primary care appointment for $29, other doctors list cardiology services or eye checkups, one radiologist even offers an MRI for $80.
“If you take insurance out of the equation, radiology is actually really affordable,” Edwards said.
“Getting it booked was so easy, all online,” Rachel Pollock, a Kansas City, Kansas mother, said.
Pollock works part time and doesn't have dental insurance.
“I just needed primary care,” Pollock said.
She found a deal to have her teeth cleaned at a clinic in Roeland Park.
“They treated me just like a normal patient,” Pollock said.
Sesame launched the site for Kansas City patients this spring using it as a test market for other cities.
“We're moving to see what type of metros and demographics really resonate for sesame,” Edwards said.
Edwards hopes it will lower costs by creating a true market for healthcare and let more doctors connect directly with patients.
