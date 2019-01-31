LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – KC Scout suffered a server failure on Thursday that directly impacts the message boards along highways in the Kansas City metro.
Many of the boards have been shut off, but those that are still on will display incorrect travel times.
According to KC Scout, it’s estimated that the repairs could take up to an additional 48 hours.
“KC Scout offers some pretty comprehensive tools for motorists to scout their routes for traffic impacts, but the message boards are by far the most visible and widely used,” said Randy Johnson, KC Scout Traffic Center Manager. “We are working on a complete fix for this issue as quickly as possible because we take our commitment to the traveling public seriously.”
People can visit www.kscout.net to review traffic incidents along their route before they leave. However, in a tweet, KC Scout said that it may not show the latest incident data.
The traffic cameras are functioning normally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.