KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has serious injuries after a shooting at a grocery store in KCMO.
The shooting happened at the Happy Food Center in the 4000 block of East 31st Street on Saturday evening just before 6.
Police said the shooting took place in the parking lot.
Officers did confirm that one person has serious injuries. He was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital.
The police are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting.
