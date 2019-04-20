KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Bellaire Ave.
The victim, a woman, is in the hospital in serious condition.
The police are looking for a female suspect in connection with this shooting.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.