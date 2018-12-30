KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two people were seriously injured in a shooting early on Sunday.
It happened at 4:39 a.m. in 7000 block of Cleveland.
A man and a woman were sitting in a car in the back parking lot of one of the apartments in the area when they were approached by a man who fired shots into the vehicle.
That man then ran away, headed south.
The woman and man in the car were both hit by gunfire and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect is not in custody.
