KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person was seriously injured in a crash in KC on Thursday.
It happened in a neighborhood near Gillham and Armour.
The pickup truck, the only vehicle involved in the crash, was clearly mangled and it appeared to have knocked down a large tree.
No one else was injured in the crash.
The driver was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.