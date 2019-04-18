v Gillham Armour Crash.transfer_frame_65.png
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person was seriously injured in a crash in KC on Thursday.

It happened in a neighborhood near Gillham and Armour.

The pickup truck, the only vehicle involved in the crash, was clearly mangled and it appeared to have knocked down a large tree.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The driver was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

