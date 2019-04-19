190419 desoto mutli vehicle crash.png

DE SOTO, KS (KCTV) – Crews are responding to a six-vehicle crash Friday evening in De Soto.

Officials at the scene near K-10 and Kill Creek Road report that two people were injured in the crash and that they are in serious but stable condition.

Medical personnel are on scene now.

The crash has created a long backup for drivers on eastbound K-10.

The road reopened just before 7:30 p.m. It was closed for just over an hour.

