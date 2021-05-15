LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries due to a rollover car accident around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police responded to the area of WB 152 Highway and Barry Road Overpass for a one vehicle rollover. A white Pontiac G6 was traveling west on US 152 highway when, for unknown reasons, left the roadway to the right and then was overturned.
The driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The woman driving was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
