OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Justin Rey was vocal about his innocence from the moment he stepped into the courtroom Wednesday at the Johnson County Courthouse. He was there for sentencing but managed to have his case continued until next month.
After Justin Rey was convicted of child endangerment, contributing to a child’s misconduct and sexual exploitation of a child, he filed a couple of motions.
One, to remove the judge from sentencing him and another to remove his trial lawyer Scott Toth from representing him going forward.
“Our system is designed to address those types of concerns and to a certain extent give him an opportunity to have his feelings heard in the interest of justice and fairness to him,” Toth said.
The judge continued Rey’s case until early April. She said she wouldn’t remove herself from the case, instead she told Rey he needed to file an affidavit to request a new judge and a chief judge would review it.
As for removing his lawyer, she says Toth represented Rey well. So, she put him on standby for the hearing.
“I am only allowed to answer procedural questions that Mr. Rey might have during the sentencing. I’m not allowed to take over his case and argue his position unless I’m specifically asked to,” Toth said.
Rey was arrested at a Lenexa storage unit in October 2017. Officers found him with his young children and his wife’s dismembered body.
He still faces charges in Jackson County for abandonment of a corpse. As for sentencing in Johnson County, Toth said Rey will be able to address the court before sentencing about any arguments and reduction of the sentence he receives.
But said he’ll be there to trouble shoot and argue for Rey if he needs him.
Rey will be back in court at the Johnson County Courthouse in about a week and a half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.