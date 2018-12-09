KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We’ve all heard of "secret Santa’s" but have you heard of "sensitive Santa?"
One Chris Kringle in the metro is making "seasons bright" for all kids.
No long lines, no kids getting impatient and dimmer lights for children like Lexi.
“It was special for us to find a place that understands the needs of people with sensory disabilities and so just having a quiet place and quiet atmosphere is good for her,” said Whitney Dawson, mother of Lexi.
Dawson is Lexi’s mother and says it was a breath of fresh air to capture a special moment in a much calmer environment.
“She’s had pictures with Santa before, but they are more in a crowded mall and everything is chaotic. So, she kind of gets overwhelmed so we haven’t done it in a couple of years,” expressed Dawson.
It takes a special team to make the magic happen.
“I like to ask the parents if their children are okay with flash or lights and what kind of sounds because I have jingle bells that I use for babies,” exclaimed Susan Graig, Santa’s Helper.
For special education teacher and Santa’s helper for the day, Graig says it’s important to take every necessary step to capture the perfect moment families wait all year for.
“They’ve been doing very good, they like to smile. It is no different from other children that I have seen and once they get on Santa’s lap they are either okay or kind of scared,” proclaimed Graig.
It was the first year sensitive Santa came to Zona Rosa and it won’t be the last.
“It is very special for her because there is not a whole lot of places that do a lot of things like this for special needs kids in the community,” said Dawson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.