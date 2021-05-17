JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The Blue Springs and Lee's Summit School Districts announced that they have lifted the mask mandates for their school districts.
The move comes in conjunction with the CDC's new guidance on vaccinated individuals not having to wear masks.
It also comes after Jackson County announced it was ending its own requirement.
Masks are now optional in the district for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
Those who have not been vaccinated are still encouraged to wear the masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.