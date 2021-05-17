Lee’s Summit is one of the districts making the change this week. Blue Springs and Oak Grove schools also now say masks are optional for students and staff since Jackson County lifted the public health order.

The move comes in conjunction with the CDC's new guidance on vaccinated individuals not having to wear masks.

It also comes after Jackson County announced it was ending its own requirement.

Masks are now optional in the district for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

Those who have not been vaccinated are still encouraged to wear the masks.

