Police lights siren generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Around 6 a.m. police were dispatched to between 44th and Woodland about a fight involving multiple people in the street.

The call was then updated that shots had been fired. The victim who had been shot was laying in the street when police arrived. He was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case. We ask you call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS. Dave

