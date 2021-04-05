LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The owners of Lee's Summit Laundry are hoping someone recognizes a man who stole the keys to their laundromat.
Surveillance video shows the suspect swiping the keys from the purse of one of the owners. With the keys missing, Jennifer and Josh Strong said they made the immediate decision to change all the locks at the laundromat.
Each washer and dryer has an individual lock and are expensive to replace. The Strongs say it will cost them as much as $7,000 to replace all 95 specialty locks.
Surveillance video shows a man walk into the laundromat at 404 SW Nichols St. on March 29. He's then seen reaching into a woman's purse and grabbing a wallet and a set of keys.
Jennifer Strong immediately confronts the man and retrieves her wallet but she did not notice that he had also grabbed her keys. She asks the man to leave and then calls Lee's Summit police a few minutes later when she realized her keys were missing.
"Oh, I'm beyond angry," she said. "This man, in a matter of seconds, has really made things difficult things for us to continue running and operating and even keeping our doors open."
Strong and her husband are glad they invested in a surveillance system.
There are seven surveillance cameras placed throughout the laundromat and the pictures of the suspect are crystal clear. They just hope the suspect is caught before he can rip off any more businesses.
If you recognize the suspect, you should call Lee's Summit police.
