KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On his final day in the Trump Administration, Attorney General William Barr provided a final update on Operation LeGend, a crimefighting task force that was announced following the murder of a 4-year-old boy in Kansas City.
First launched in Kansas City this summer, Barr said that over 6,000 arrests were made across the country, including 467 in homicide cases.
Of those arrested, nearly 1,500 have been charged with federal offenses.
Barr said in Kansas City, 196 defendants have been charged with federal crimes:
- 75 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses.
- 107 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses.
- 14 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.
The initiative was expanded to other cities, including Chicago, St. Louis, Cleveland and Detroit.
“Operation Legend removed violent criminals, domestic abusers, carjackers and drug traffickers from nine cities which were experiencing stubbornly high crime and took illegal firearms, illegal narcotics and illicit monies off the streets," Barr said in a statement. "By most standards, many would consider these results as a resounding success—amid a global pandemic, the results are extraordinary."
LeGend Taliferro was shot and killed on June 29th in Kansas City.
"When we launched Operation Legend, our goal was to disrupt and reduce violent crime, hold violent offenders accountable and give these communities the safety they deserve in memory of LeGend Taliferro, whose young life was claimed by violent crime, undoubtedly, we achieved it," Barr said.
President Trump welcomed Taliferro's family to The White House earlier this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.