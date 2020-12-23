Opperation Legend

In this Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, photo Attorney General William Barr and Kansas City Police Chief Richard Smith visit the apartment where four-year-old LeGend Taliferro was killed while he was sleeping in Kansas City, Mo. The Trump administration has recently launched a nationwide violent crime initiative named Operation Legend, named for the young boy. 

 (AP Photo/Mike Balsamo)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On his final day in the Trump Administration, Attorney General William Barr provided a final update on Operation LeGend, a crimefighting task force that was announced following the murder of a 4-year-old boy in Kansas City.

First launched in Kansas City this summer, Barr said that over 6,000 arrests were made across the country, including 467 in homicide cases.

Of those arrested, nearly 1,500 have been charged with federal offenses.

Barr said in Kansas City, 196 defendants have been charged with federal crimes:

  • 75 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses.
  • 107 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses.
  • 14 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

The initiative was expanded to other cities, including Chicago, St. Louis, Cleveland and Detroit.

“Operation Legend removed violent criminals, domestic abusers, carjackers and drug traffickers from nine cities which were experiencing stubbornly high crime and took illegal firearms, illegal narcotics and illicit monies off the streets," Barr said in a statement. "By most standards, many would consider these results as a resounding success—amid a global pandemic, the results are extraordinary."

LeGend Taliferro was shot and killed on June 29th in Kansas City.

"When we launched Operation Legend, our goal was to disrupt and reduce violent crime, hold violent offenders accountable and give these communities the safety they deserve in memory of LeGend Taliferro, whose young life was claimed by violent crime, undoubtedly, we achieved it," Barr said.

President Trump welcomed Taliferro's family to The White House earlier this summer.

