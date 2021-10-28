KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Campaign Legal Center (CLC) has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission.
It accuses former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens of using previously raised state election money to fund and start up his senate campaign.
The CLC says the money paid for his Senate campaign manager, public relations firms and media consulting firms.
That would be a violation of federal law. That’s because there are different rules which govern state and federal campaign financing. Shuffling funds back and forth between the two would give a candidate an unfair advantage according to the CLC.
"While Greitens’ 2022 Senate campaign may only accept contributions of up to $2,900 per individual and, importantly, cannot receive corporate funds, his gubernatorial campaign raised dozens of contributions far exceeding that amount — some as much as $100,000 and above," said Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform for Campaign Legal Center. "Senate candidates cannot quietly finance their campaign with six-figure and corporate contributions.”
The Missouri Ethics Commission previously fined Greitens campaign. It was for donation violations regarding his run for Governor. The fine was $178,000, but reduced to $38,000 if paid promptly.
KCTV5 is seeking a response from Greitens’ campaign.
