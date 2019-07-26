KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In a recent report, the United States Senate said more needs to be done to protect against election interference.
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee that released the report, answered questions on Friday about election meddling.
KCTV5 News caught up with him during a tour of the Veteran’s Community Project.
Blunt and Jason Kander are former Missouri Secretaries of State, who are responsible for elections in the state.
Blunt said the Senate Intelligence Committee’s blocking of recent election security bills is to not federalize the election process.
“There might be a nugget or two in those bills somewhere and we’ll find those nuggets,” Blunt said. “I think it’s more confusing than it would be helpful.”
Blunt took questions from the media on Friday after touring the Kansas City based Veteran’s Community Project, led by former Senate hopeful Jason Kander.
Kander acknowledged their past race for the same seat but noted their shared background as former head election officials for the state of Missouri.
“Chief election officials around the country have a real commitment to be sure that elections are free, fair and results that people have confidence in,” Blunt said.
Talk of election meddling and interference by foreign governments puts a microscope on our election process.
“We were better in ’18 than we were in ’16,” Blunt said. “We should be substantially better in ’20 than we were in ’18.”
Recently the U.S. Senate blocked election security bills in the chamber. Blunt said it’s strategic.
“We do not need to federalize the election system,” Blunt said. “We need to strengthen the state and locally controlled election system.”
He said agencies like homeland security and the FBI said more legislation isn’t needed.
Blunt said, “They say every time, ‘No, we don’t need more legislation. We just need the financial support and the encouragement of those that we need to work with to work with us.’”
Blunt’s outlook is more forward-facing, but he did mention the past.
“This is not something we should have been surprised about,” Blunt said. “It’s not something that we shouldn’t have been ready for.”
When asked if he feels like we are doing everything we can as a country he said, “I do.”
Blunt left the project in Kansas City to make his way down to Joplin Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.