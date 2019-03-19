KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (KCTV) -- Senator Roy Blunt (MO-R) traveled to the Middle East to visit with Missouri service members deployed to Afghanistan.
Blunt released the following statement after the meeting:
“I couldn’t be more proud of the Missouri service members who dedicate their lives to keeping our country safe. Every deployment takes them away from holidays, anniversaries, milestones in their children’s lives, and so much more. I’m incredibly grateful for everything these brave men and women and their families do, and everything they sacrifice, to protect our freedom.”
During the meeting, Senator Blunt, who is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and the appropriations subcommittee on defense, received a briefing on intelligence operations and the current situation in Afghanistan.
