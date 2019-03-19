Blunt in Afghanistan
(Roy Blunt United States Senator for Missouri)

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (KCTV) -- Senator Roy Blunt (MO-R) traveled to the Middle East to visit with Missouri service members deployed to Afghanistan.

Blunt released the following statement after the meeting:

“I couldn’t be more proud of the Missouri service members who dedicate their lives to keeping our country safe. Every deployment takes them away from holidays, anniversaries, milestones in their children’s lives, and so much more. I’m incredibly grateful for everything these brave men and women and their families do, and everything they sacrifice, to protect our freedom.”

During the meeting, Senator Blunt, who is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and the appropriations subcommittee on defense, received a briefing on intelligence operations and the current situation in Afghanistan.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.