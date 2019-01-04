MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) – Republican Senator Pat Roberts has declared he will not seek reelection in 2020.
Roberts, 82, made the announcement Friday in a press conference, noting that he will finish his current term.
Roberts has represented Kansas in the Senate since 1997.
Roberts was born in Topeka and attended in college at Kansas State University. He is a fourth generation Kansan.
He also served as a captain in the Marine Corps. During his tenure, Roberts was the most senior Marine in Congress.
Roberts has built a reputation as a national leader in agriculture, healthcare and defense.
As chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, he pushed through a bipartisan effort to support farmers, which is a rarity in Washington these days. He reflected on the state's history and his accomplishments, including that Farm Bill, during his announcement on Friday.
Roberts is the only person to have held seats both the House Agriculture Committee and the Senate committee.
Overall, he has been serving the state of Kansas in Washington D.C. for almost 40 years.
"I have had the honor and privilege of serving the state of Kansas for 16 years in the House, 22 so far in the Senate," he said. "Never, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would become the longest serving member of Congress in our state's history."
"In 1996, I promised that when I was in the Senate, when Kansas spoke, Washington would listen," he said.
Roberts is the son of the late Wes Roberts, chairman of the Republican National Committee under President Dwight Eisenhower.
Roberts' announcement is bound to shake up Washington, although many people thought it might happen today.
Before the holidays, Roberts had said he would speak to his family about 2020. He said he wanted to make the decision early.
The state will not see another special election similar to the one we had when Mike Pompeo left his House seat to serve in the Trump administration.
However, 2020 is not as far away as it may feel and there has already been talk about who would run for Roberts' open Senate seat.
Don't be surprised if you hear familiar names like Representative Roger Marshall. Kris Kobach may show some interest. Even outgoing Governor Jeff Colyer could round out some of the notable Republicans to throw their hat in the ring.
As for the Democrats, we already know former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom has expressed interest and, earlier today, former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Svaty congratulated Roberts.
We should see the names of interested parties start popping up soon.
Keep in mind that one to four votes in the state come from Johnson County, which went decidedly blue in November. However, Kansas has not elected a Democratic senator to Congress since the 1930s.
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer issued a statement following the announcement:
"Senator Pat Roberts has spent more than 30 years serving the people of Kansas, and during that time he as been a shining example of statesmanship. The work that he has done for our state, especially in the agricultural sector, is second to none. Throughout his time in office, Kansans have been able to rely on Pat Roberts' expertise, energy, and gravitas. It is essential that our next U.S. Senator bring these same qualities to the job."
Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) today issued the following statement:
“Senator Pat Roberts has had an impressive tenure as a leader in both the House and the Senate, and has served Kansans honorably as chairman of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees, the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Senate Ethics Committee. Pat’s leadership, wit and ability to bring individuals on both sides of the aisle together, skills he honed in service to our nation as a U.S. Marine, will be missed in Congress. It's been an honor to work with the senior senator from Kansas on behalf of our state. Thank you, Pat, for your friendship and many years of service.”
The Kansas Democratic Party said on Facebook:
"While we had disagreements with him on many substantive issues, we thank Sen. Pat Roberts for years of dedicated service to the state of Kansas and wish him well in his future retirement. As the November 2018 elections showed, Kansas Democrats are well-positioned to win what will be an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020."
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said:
“Pat Roberts has long been a solid cornerpost in the sometimes-unfenced chaos that can be Washington, D.C. From his unparalleled leadership for Kansas agriculture to his unwavering support for the U.S. military and America’s ever-evolving national security requirements, Pat always has led with the needs of Kansas foremost on his mind. I am personally saddened to know he plans to exit the stage. In this strident political era, Pat Roberts’ often humorous and frequently tempered conservative voice will be sorely missed. Thanks for your lifetime of public service, Pat.”
The Kansas GOP said:
"Senator Pat Roberts has dedicated his life and career to public service. He has consistently pursued and achieved solutions for the people of Kansas. His seniority and influence will be greatly missed. The Kansas Republican Party owes Senator Roberts a debt of gratitude for his many years of friendship and support.
Senator Roberts originated the Clean Sweep program for the Kansas Republican Party that led to the most Republican victories in Kansas history. As the leader of the ticket, he and the team developed and implemented the Clean Sweep strategy in 2008, pouring critical resources into the Kansas Republican Party that we continue to use as a blueprint for our successful elections."
Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole said on Twitter:
"Senator Pat Robert has been a strong leader for the state of Kansas and the entire country during his decades of public service. Pat was not only my colleague in Congress, but he has been a dear friends throughout the years. I knew during my time in the Senate that if I needed help, I could always go to then-Congressman Pat Roberts to get it done. We've continued working together on the Eisenhower Memorial Commission to build a memorial on the National Mall in honor of another great Kansas leader, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, which we'll open together in 2020. From chairing the House Agriculture Committee, to the Senate Agriculture Committee, Senator Roberts has worked tirelessly for rural Kansans and farmers nationwide. Pat's leadership in agriculture is unmatched and will be hard to replace when he leaves in 2021. I am proud to call Pat Roberts my friends and am glad the Senate and Kansas will have benefit of his service for two more years."
-
