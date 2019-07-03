KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CNN) -- Demonstrators converged on cities across the United States on Tuesday to demand the closure of detention facilities holding migrant children and families.
Crowds of protesters chanting, "Close the camps, now!" gathered outside the offices of various US senators and representatives in cities such as New York, Chicago and Indianapolis.
In Kansas City, they marched outside the local offices for Senators Pat Roberts and Roy Blunt calling for an immediate change.
“While we must enforce our immigration laws, my foremost concern is the protection of children. I have supported stronger border security and keeping together families who cross into the United States illegally, while consistently opposing amnesty. We need additional resources at the southern border to resolve the humanitarian crisis hurting thousands of immigrants attempting to enter our country. Last month the Senate, with my support, passed legislation which President Trump signed into law this week, to provide emergency appropriations, including $4.6 billion for the Department of Homeland Security for humanitarian aid and security assistance at the southern border. As congressional oversight of DHS and HHS continues, I will keep the concerns of my constituents, including those who came to my Overland Park office today, in mind,” Roberts told KCTV5 News in a written statement.
Advocacy group MoveOn, which is rallying protesters using the #closethecamps hashtag, said there were 185 "mobilizations" planned Tuesday to demand authorities to close the detention facilities, withhold funds for detaining and deporting migrants, and "bear witness and reunite families," the group said in a news release.
"The point is they are being held there in conditions we wouldn't hold our dogs in. The Humane Society doesn't have hundreds of dogs in one kennel together,” protester Jan Bresnahan said outside Blunt’s downtown Kansas City office.
"None of this is right. This is not a place for children," protester Charlie Fomby
The protests come after a congressional delegation visited some of the facilities and reported migrants being held in inhumane conditions, including being told to drink water from a toilet bowl -- a charge US Border Patrol Chief of Operations Brian Hastings called "completely untrue."
US Customs and Border Protection said last month that its short-term holding facilities were not designed to hold "vulnerable populations" and said it urgently needed "additional humanitarian funding to manage the crisis."
President Donald Trump on Monday signed a bill that provides $4.6 billion in emergency funding for the border.
Officials have complained of overcrowding for "quite some time," CBP Deputy Commissioner Robert said on Tuesday, reiterating the assertion that the facilities were "never designed to hold this many" people.
