KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Senator Claire McCaskill sent a out a tweet Wednesday morning, after losing to Missouri Josh Hawley in the Senate race.
McCaskill tweeted:
McCaskill conceded defeat on Tuesday to Hawley, handing Republicans a Senate seat from a state President Donald Trump had visited twice in the week before Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.