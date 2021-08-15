Good GENERIC: U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, Kansas

File - Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP)

 Leigh Vogel

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall said Sunday's events in Afghanistan were caused by a "chaotic" pull out by the Biden Administration.

"This White House continues to get it wrong every time on foreign policy," Marshall said. "Their chaotic Afghanistan pull out has led to the hasty collapse of the Afghan government and put Americans and our allies in danger."

Marshall said the focus now must be to get American personnel out safely.

Full statement:

This White House continues to get it wrong every time on foreign policy. Their chaotic Afghanistan pull out has led to the hasty collapse of the Afghan government and put Americans and our allies in danger. Our focus now must be to get our people out safely! As Mike Pompeo has said, you can negotiate peace with the Taliban, but you can't trust them. Like President Eisenhower, he believes in strength through peace. This White House should have adopted this strategy instead of projecting weakness and placing American lives at risk.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.