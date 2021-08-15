KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall said Sunday's events in Afghanistan were caused by a "chaotic" pull out by the Biden Administration.
"This White House continues to get it wrong every time on foreign policy," Marshall said. "Their chaotic Afghanistan pull out has led to the hasty collapse of the Afghan government and put Americans and our allies in danger."
Marshall said the focus now must be to get American personnel out safely.
Full statement:
This White House continues to get it wrong every time on foreign policy. Their chaotic Afghanistan pull out has led to the hasty collapse of the Afghan government and put Americans and our allies in danger. Our focus now must be to get our people out safely! As Mike Pompeo has said, you can negotiate peace with the Taliban, but you can't trust them. Like President Eisenhower, he believes in strength through peace. This White House should have adopted this strategy instead of projecting weakness and placing American lives at risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.