MISSOURI (KCTV) -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) will be among the senators traveling to the Mexican border on Friday to observe conditions firsthand, the Missouri senator announced.
Hawley is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that is planning a trip to McAllen, Texas, along with Vice President Mike Pence. Hawley said they're going to the border to get an up-close look at the migrant crisis and the challenges Border Patrol agents face.
“What happens at the border has a tremendous impact on communities in Missouri,” Hawley said in a news release. “The nonstop flow of drugs and human trafficking coming into this country is a crisis, plain and simple. I want to learn more about the challenges our agents face, the problems these local communities are dealing with, and how we can figure out a path forward. We are facing a surge at the southern border like we have never seen before, and Congress needs to get off its backside and act.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.