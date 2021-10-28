I-35 NB semi rollover 10.28.21
source: KCSCOUT

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An accident involving a semi has shut down I-35 in Overland Park Thursday morning. 

The accident happened around 10:20 a.m. near I-35 and I-635. The semi can be seen laying across I-35 northbound lanes. 

According to Johnson County Med-Act, the driver was injured but is listed to be in stable condition. 

Traffic is currently being diverted to Antioch and Johnson Drive. 

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. 

