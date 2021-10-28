OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An accident involving a semi has shut down I-35 in Overland Park Thursday morning.
The accident happened around 10:20 a.m. near I-35 and I-635. The semi can be seen laying across I-35 northbound lanes.
According to Johnson County Med-Act, the driver was injured but is listed to be in stable condition.
Traffic is currently being diverted to Antioch and Johnson Drive.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.