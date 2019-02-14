Semi carrying 12 tons of lye overturns on I-435 near 103rd Street

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A semi carrying 12 tons of lye overturned on I-435.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 435 near the 103rd Street exit are closed.
It may take several hours to clean, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Motorists traveling from westbound Interstate 470 can access westbound I-435 but will not be able to use any of the exits. They will need to enter the Kansas side and turnaround, MoDOT says.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
