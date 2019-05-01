Semi carrying bananas

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A semi carrying bananas has overturned and is blocking I-635 northbound coming from I-70.

Kansas City, Kansas police were dispatched to an overturned semi on Tuesday at 3:35 p.m.

The semi is said to be carrying bananas.

The Kansas City, Kansas police chief said there were no injuries in the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

