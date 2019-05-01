KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A semi carrying bananas has overturned and is blocking I-635 northbound coming from I-70.
Kansas City, Kansas police were dispatched to an overturned semi on Tuesday at 3:35 p.m.
The semi is said to be carrying bananas.
The Kansas City, Kansas police chief said there were no injuries in the crash.
Thankfully there were no injuries. 635NB between I-70 and State. He came off the ramp from EB 70 onto NB 635 and rolled it. #drivesafe #buckleup pic.twitter.com/T1AvG1qpNi— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 1, 2019
This is a developing story.
