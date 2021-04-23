KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) – Since the pandemic we’ve seen a neutral market become an extreme sellers’ market.
Home buyers are finding themselves looking at multiple houses and offering above asking to get their foot in the door.
“We were just moving like clockwork,” said perspective home buyer Braxton Burns.
House hunting was almost like a second job for Braxton and his wife Doreen. They’ve seen almost 40 homes and put offers in on a handful with no luck.
“It felt discouraging for a while, but me in my husband kept being positive,” said Braxton’s wife Doreen Nakagiri “There’s something out there for us. Something is going to pop up for us, so we just went back looking.”
Their failed offer attempts have led them to a home in Independence where they are finally in the inspection phase.
Nakagiri sighed and said, “It feels like somehow a relief.”
That’s not a feeling too many KC homebuyers are having right now. The Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors said in the month of March the sale price of homes is up and inventory is drastically down compared to last year.
The average sale price in the heartland market went from $255,260 in 2020 to $291,620 in 2021. Inventory is down 63.3 percent year over year.
“When I’m stomping that sign in the ground, I’m looking over my shoulder because buyers are coming around every corner,” said realtor David Jameson.
Reece Nichols says it’s seeing more houses get multiple offers.
“You just have a perfect storm and it creates havoc for the buyers who are looking for homes and the sellers are able to sell, but where are they going to go,” said Jameson. “They are going to get right in line with all the buyers.”
Braxton and Doreen hope they’re out of that category very soon.
Reece Nichols says if you are looking to upgrade into a house at a higher price point now is the time. Interest rates are still very low.
