KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’re not a fan of spiders, this might not be one of your favorite summers.
Experts say spider populations are up in Kansas City. Scientists say it’s all to do with weather.
In the past two summers, the Kansas City area had more rain than previous years. May had the third most rain in a single month in Kansas City history, according to the National Weather Service.
Spiders thrive in a wet environment, because there’s more prey. Extra water also helps insects reproduce much faster.
It’s basic ecology: more food for the spiders, means more spiders.
Some studies warn the changing environment with more competition will create more aggressive spiders.
An entomologist with the University of Missouri-Kansas City says that may be the case, but aggressive doesn’t translate to a threat to people.
“They don’t have any reason to attack humans,” Dr. Lee Likins said. “We’re much too big to be prey on a very efficient basis so it really and truly is a situation, when a spider does bite, it’s more than likely an extreme defensive reaction.”
Likins said spiders do more to help humans than harm them because they control the insect population.
“To the extent that you can live with them, they can actually be an advantage in that their ecology is such that they would be keeping other pest organisms down in your house,” Likins said. “So if they’re in your basement, and you don’t have any reason to frequent the basement, I would leave them alone.”
Even the more fearsome species, like black widows and the brown recluse, Likins says, only attack when defensive.
