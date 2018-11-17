PETTIS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 51-year-old Sedalia woman has died in a crash in Pettis County.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 50 west of Route W at 2:11 p.m. on Friday.
The crash happened when a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer was headed west as a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was headed east.
The Malibu went into the westbound lanes and hit the other vehicle head-on.
The woman driving the Malibu was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 7:07 p.m.
She has been identified as Janna M. McQueen.
